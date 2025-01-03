Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham Strikes Late And Vinicius Jr Sent Off In La Liga Clash
Despite being down to 10 men, Real Madrid managed to beat Valencia 2-1, with Jude Bellingham scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time. As a result, Los Blancos moved ahead of Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.
In the opening moments of the game, Valencia, now led by their new manager Carlos Corberan, controlled possession. Despite this, Real Madrid created an opportunity in the fourth minute, with Federico Valverde shooting straight at Stole Dimitrievski.
The home side followed up with two chances of their own, which Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois kept out. Courtois was called into action again minutes later, denying Valencia right-back Foulquier from close range.
Valencia continually frustrated Real Madrid and appeared threatening with every attack. Corberan's team eventually broke through in the 27th minute when Hugo Duro tapped in a rebound following a Courtois save.
Real Madrid pressed on after falling behind. Aurelien Tchouameni forced Dimitrievski into a low save, while the referee waved away a penalty claim after Vinicius Jr went down in the box.
Before the interval, Valverde and Tchouameni both sent the ball soaring into the stands, while Vinicius was unable to convert two excellent chances.
At the start of the second half, both teams found it difficult to gain control of the game. However, Real Madrid was awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute after Kylian Mbappe was fouled in the box. Bellingham then took the penalty kick but agonizingly hit the post.
Real Madrid kept their heads up and continued to probe. Before the hour mark, Mbappe successfully found the net. However, the goal was disallowed due to an offside call.
Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti later brought on Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz to shake things up for his team. But things went from bad to worse for Real Madrid when Vinicius was sent off for striking Dimitrievski in the face.
Despite being reduced to 10 men, substitute Luka Modric scored in the 85th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
Real Madrid eventually found a winner through Bellingham, who sent Los Blancos two points clear at the top of the La Liga table heading into the weekend.
Valencia: Dimitrievski, Foulquier, Mosquera, Tarrega, Gasiorowski, Guerra, Barrenechea, Lopez, Andre Almeida, Rioja, Duro.
Subs: Domenech, Abril, Canos, Caufriez, Cordoba, Guillamon, Gomez, Iranzo, Tejon, Valera, Jesus Vazquez.
Goals: Hugo Duro (27')
Real Madrid: Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Ceballos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
Subs: Lunin, Asencio, Vallejo, Camavinga, Endrick, Fran Garcia, Fran Gonzalez, Guler, Modric, Diaz.
Goals: Luka Modric (85') Jude Bellingham (90'+5)
Referee: Cesar Soto Grado
