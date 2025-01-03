Mohamed Salah Reveals Why He Voted For Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr In The Best FIFA Awards
Mohamed Salah has explained the reason he picked Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr as the FIFA The Best Award winner.
Vinicius Jr won the award in 2024 for the first time in his career. He was one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or 2024 as well but Manchester City midfielder Rodri won that prize.
As the captain of Egypt's national team, Salah held voting rights, and speaking to TNT Sports Mexico, the Liverpool talisman has explained his choice, saying:
Vinicius Jr is a very good player, that’s why! He’s improving every year and hopefully he can continue… I voted for him because he deserves it.- Mohamed Salah
Vinicius Jr enjoyed an exceptional 2024, winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid. Those trophies bolstered Vinicius' case of winning the individual award.
The Brazilian forward has started the 2024-25 season strong as well. He has already won two titles, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. Vinicius has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances for Los Blancos this season.
MORE: Valencia vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Salah, meanwhile, continues to grow his legacy in the Premier League and English football. The Egyptian forward has been in spectacular form this term.
Salah has bagged 20 goals and 17 assists in 26 appearances this season. He could very well turn out to be a competitor to Vinicius Jr for the individual awards in 2025. Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League table.
