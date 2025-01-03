Valencia vs Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As 10 Man Real Madrid Secure Late Win
Real Madrid head to the top of La Liga with two late goals in a 2-1 win against struggling Valencia. Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham rescued a win for the away team, who played the final ten minutes plus injury time with ten men with Vinicius Jr. being sent off.
Valencia took the lead in the 27th minute when Hugo Duro reacted quickest to a parried shot by Thibaut Courtois to tap into an open goal. It was the only goal of the first-half despite both teams having excellent chances.
Real Madrid had the chance to equalize inside ten minutes of the second half when they were awarded a penalty after Kylian Mbappe was brought down in the area. However, Los Blancos' penalty woes continued, with Jude Bellingham hitting the post.
Still down 1-0, getting anything from the game was much more challenging when Vinicius Jr. was sent off for an off-the-ball incident in the 79th minute. The Brazilian appeared to raise his hands and push the Valencia goalkeeper in the back of the head. The referee was asked to look at the incident by VAR, and he decided it was a red card offense.
Real Madrid did drew level when substitute Luka Modric (85') latched onto a Bellingham pass to poke the ball past the goalkeeper. Bellingham finished the comeback in the sixth minute of injury time (96') when he capitalized on a defensive blunder to slot past the goalkeeper.
Valencia vs Real Madrid full match highlights below
Real Madrid moved to 43 points, above rivals Atletico Madrid who have 41, with Los Colchoneros having played a game less.
Real Madrid are back in action in three days when they face Spanish Segunda Federación—Group 4 division side Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey Round of 32. Then they will head to Dubai for the Spanish Super Cup.
Their next La Liga game is on January 19, when they welcome Las Palmas to the Bernabeu. Atletico Madrid will have played two league games before then and could be four points ahead if they win both.
