Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Match

Real Madrid travel to the Estadi de la Cerámica to take on Villarreal in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash. Los Blancos can move to the top of La Liga before title rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona face each other on Sunday.

Last time out in the league, Ancelotti’s men returned to winning ways, beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at the Bernabéu.

During the week, Real Madrid overcame city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in the Champions League round of 16. After 120 minutes of football, and the jam-packed football schedule, Ancelotti has said that his team is not fresh for today’s matchup.

There's no time to recover from the pressure of the games, but there's nothing I can do about it.

Carlo Ancelotti

However, the Italian has still name a very strong starting XI, but Vinicius Jr., Antonio Rudiger, and Luka Modric have been named on the bench.

Real Madrid starting XI vs Villarreal

1. Thibaut Courtois

17. Lucas Vazquez

14. Aurelien Tchouameni

35. Raul Asencio

20. Fran Garcia

8. Federico Valverde

6. Edouardo Camavinga

5. Jude Bellingham

21. Brahim Diaz

11. Rodrygo

9. Kylian Mbappe

