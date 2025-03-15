Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Match
Real Madrid travel to the Estadi de la Cerámica to take on Villarreal in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash. Los Blancos can move to the top of La Liga before title rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona face each other on Sunday.
Last time out in the league, Ancelotti’s men returned to winning ways, beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at the Bernabéu.
During the week, Real Madrid overcame city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in the Champions League round of 16. After 120 minutes of football, and the jam-packed football schedule, Ancelotti has said that his team is not fresh for today’s matchup.
There's no time to recover from the pressure of the games, but there's nothing I can do about it.- Carlo Ancelotti
However, the Italian has still name a very strong starting XI, but Vinicius Jr., Antonio Rudiger, and Luka Modric have been named on the bench.
Real Madrid starting XI vs Villarreal
1. Thibaut Courtois
17. Lucas Vazquez
14. Aurelien Tchouameni
35. Raul Asencio
20. Fran Garcia
8. Federico Valverde
6. Edouardo Camavinga
5. Jude Bellingham
21. Brahim Diaz
11. Rodrygo
9. Kylian Mbappe
