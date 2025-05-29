Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Targeting More Silverware Thanks to New Opportunity
Kylian Mbappe had a solid personal debut season for Real Madrid, with a few team trophies, but not the ones the team had at the top of their list at the start of the season.
Los Blancos won just the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, missing out on the La Liga and Champions League titles. They also lost the two domestic cup finals to rivals Barcelona.
Despite the disappointment, Mbappe scooped the European Golden Boot and the Pichichi. Despite his delight, the Frenchman was not satisfied and is targeting the new FIFA Club World Cup as a trophy to win (per Real Madrid).
It's the first time we're going to play in a competition like this. It's something new for us, but we're also really looking forward to it because it's a new opportunity to be world champions with the club. It's a big competition in the United States, with everyone excited and eager. As I said, it's something new for us, so we're going to try to win it.- Kylian Mbappe
The No.9, who could soon be in for a jersey number change for the new season, finished with 42 goals in 55 appearances. It was a new scoring record for a Real Madrid player in his debut season.
Mbappe also spoke about his first season in Spain and how it took him time to settle in Madrid. However, he is loving life as a Los Blancos player.
When I arrived, I had to adapt to the team, the country, and a new language and culture. Now I feel great, and it shows on the pitch. I'm very happy at Real Madrid.- Kylian Mbappe
