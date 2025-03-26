Andriy Lunin on Standby Ahead of Next Two Real Madrid Games Due to Thibaut Courtois Concerns
Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin could be in line for more starts than usual when the club action begins, thanks to concerns over Thibaut Courtois' fitness and trust from Carlo Ancelotti.
The Ukrainian is the clear second-choice goalkeeper at Real Madrid, but a fitness issue sustained by Courtois whilst away on international duty with Belgium means he could be in line to start the next La Liga fixture against Leganes.
Initial reports had claimed that Courtois would recover in time for the weekend, but MARCA claims that Real Madrid does not want to take any risks with Courtois and Lunin is looking more and more likely to play.
Whilst that is a slice of good news for Lunin, another report from COPE claims that Lunin is expectedly to hold his place in goal if Real Madrid makes it to the Copa del Rey final.
Los Blancos is 1-0 up against Real Sociedad in the semi-final from the first leg and Lunin has been in goal for each Copa del Rey round. It is not uncommon for coaches to switch to the usual first-choice goalkeeper for a cup final, but that may not be the case for Lunin.
