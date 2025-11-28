Barcelona President Joan Laporta Has Thoughts On Real Madrid's Florentino Perez Attacking The Catalan Club

When it comes to Barcelona and Real Madrid presidents, you know that words regarding their rivals are never too far away from being spoken. The two biggest clubs in Spain have become fierce rivals due to their success and their rivalry. That has led to a dislike between the two.

That includes the two presidents who have mutual respect for one another. Barcelona man Joan Laporta has finally spoken out after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had some interesting words to say about Barca at a recent Real Madrid Assembly.

Laporta did not hold back and had an interesting theory about why Perez spoke about Barcelona and the favoritism he believes referees show to the reigning La Liga champions.

Real Madrid Worried About Their Own Problems

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

During the presentation of the new book, 'Blaugrana Principality: A Country with a Culé Feeling,' Joan Laporta got to address the comments from Florentino Perez. The Real Madrid president used the stage to speak about refereeing in Spain, bringing up the 'Negreira Case' and saying it is not right that it happened.

Laporta was finally happy to address the comments. He revealed that Real Madrid must have their own worries, that's why they are speaking about Barcelona (h/t Marca).

"If they're stuck in the Barcelona camp, I'm delighted, because those are usually times when Barça is successful and triumphant. If they talk about Barça, it's to distract from other issues that aren't going well for them." Joan Laporta

Laporta continued,

"Perhaps they're panicking because Barça is resurging and we could have a glorious period that they want to downplay or discredit, but we won't allow it. We won't allow them to attack Barça with this impunity." Joan Laporta

IMAGO / Album

There have indeed been problems around the Madrid club, with just one win in four games. There are also reports of a tense situation between their former coach, Xabi Alonso, and the more senior players. However, Perez has always commented on the case since it was revealed, so it is likely he was using another chance to address it.

The Barcelona president was firm in his statement that the Catalan club had never bribed a referee. In fact, he believes Real Madrid are favored, citing the two goals they allowed in their recent 2-2 draw with Elche.

"Barça has never bribed a referee, and referees generally don't favor Barça. They've always favored Madrid. Just last matchday, they scored two goals that, in my opinion, Bellingham clearly handled, making it easier for him to score, and in the other one, Vinicius broke Iñaki's nose. Those two goals shouldn't have stood, and Barça would be leading the league now." Joan Laporta

This will rumble on, even after the conclusion of the case, which nobody knows when that will be.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Como Coach Cesc Fabreagas Answers Question on Nico Paz's Future Amid Real Madrid Links

Real Madrid Reportedly End Pursuit of Premier League Star

Deep Dive Into Real Madrid's Next Opponents in La Liga, Girona

Vinicius Jr. Reportedly Set to Take First Step Towards Signing New Real Madrid Deal