Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola Breaks Silence on Dean Huijsen’s Real Madrid Move
The 2024-25 season isn't over yet, but Real Madrid have their first summer signing all sealed. Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen will be leaving the English club and joining Los Blancos to help bolster their backline for the next campaign.
Once the Premier League season is over, Huijsen will be heading to the Spanish capital to join Real Madrid and be part of the squad that travels to the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup.
Ahead of his departure from Bournemouth, manager Andoni Iraola spoke about Huijsen’s exit. He admitted it’s tough to lose a player of that quality but understands it’s hard to say no when Real Madrid come calling (via Marca).
Obviously, from my point of view, you never want to lose this type of player because he's been so good for us. But there's also a part where you feel happy for him, because he's going to Real Madrid.- Andoni Iraola
While Huijsen could mail it in and protect himself from injury over these last two matches, Iraola applauded the young defender's professionalism. The Spanish manager noted that Huijsen is partaking in everything that's asked of him despite his looming departure.
I think for someone who is only 20 years old, he has handled this situation well. Nothing has been noticeable in training. He is the first to want to finish the season well. He is pushing hard and is ready to play these two games.- Andoni Iraola
