Carlo Ancelotti Handed Huge Boost With Imminent Return Of Two Key Players
Real Madrid have suffered an injury-ravaged season, with several key players absent at various points throughout the campaign. However, there does seem to be light at the end of the tunnel for Ancelotti, with the return of two important players within the next couple of weeks.
Melchor Ruiz, of Spanish radio station COPE, has reported that the international break was a welcome period for the injured, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos, who have used the break to focus on recovering from their respective injuries.
Ferland Mendy targets a return to action as soon as the crunch Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, on April 8. The left-back picked up a hamstring injury during Los Blancos' Champions League penalty shootout victory against Atletico Madrid.
Mendy's return is a big boost for Real Madrid's defensive depth, especially with the reported injury to another left-back, Fran Garcia, during Real Madrid's last fixture before the international break against Villarreal.
Ceballos aims to be back soon after, with the La Liga clash with Alaves at Mendizorroza on April 13 in his sights.
The Spaniard became a crucial member of the Real Madrid midfield at the start of 2025 and has been sidelined since late February after picking up a hamstring injury against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.
Should he make it for the Alaves match, he will also provide an extra option for Ancelotti in Madrid's second-leg bout with Arsenal on April 16.
Encouraging news for Real Madrid, with an action-packed last couple of months of the season ahead.
