Neymar Jr Shares Key Detail Regarding Mbappe and Messi's Relationship At PSG
When Paris Saint-Germain assembled a forward line of Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi, it felt like somebody was playing a video game in real life.
Many knew that getting all three players firing in a cohesive system would be a real tactical challenge, but everyone was excited to see how it would pan out.
As it turned out, PSG did not make the sort of progress it would have expected with that attacking trio, at least not in the Champions League. All three are now at different clubs, and Neymar has shed some light on the two seasons that they spent together in the French capital.
Speaking during an interview with Brazilian legend Romario (via The Daily Mirror), Neymar admitted that one player was very jealous of the other in that PSG team.
Mbappe was not annoying! When Messi came, I think he became a little jealous. I had my things with him, we had a little fight. He was a boy that in the beginning was key, I used to call him ‘Golden Boy’, I was spoke to him, played around with him, told him he’d be one of the best, I always help, always had conversations with him.- Neymar Jr
Reiterating the jealousy, Neymar added that Mbappe's jealousy was due to the relationship that Messi and the Brazilian had already formed when they played together at Barcelona.
When Leo arrived, he became a little jealous. He didn’t want to share me with anyone! [laughs] That’s how the fights started, the change in behaviour.- Neymar Jr
Neymar Jr recently rejoined boyhood club Santos in Brazil, whilst Messi captains Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, and Mbappe is scoring regularly for Real Madrid.
