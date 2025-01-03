Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Comments On Trent Alexander Arnold-Real Madrid Transfer Rumors
Reports linking Trent Alexander-Arnold with a move to Real Madrid have intensified in recent weeks, and now Liverpool boss Arne Slot has commented on the matter.
Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract this summer, is reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Los Blancos. As per soccer transfer rules, the England international can now enter talks with Real Madrid and sign a pre-contract agreement.
However, reports have now emerged that Real Madrid has been trying to agree a fee with Liverpool to make the move happen during the January transfer window. An offer was said to have been turned down.
During his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's upcoming English Premier League match against Manchester United, Slot was asked about the Alexander-Arnold rumors. Here's what he said to say, per the club.
"I can completely understand the question that you ask it, but I think you already know the answer. These conversations I have never shared – not about Trent, not about any other [player] what I talk to them about. I just said the same about Virgil, of course there are things that Virgil can improve, I talk to him about this as well. It was a conversation as many others we had, me and Trent. Yeah, let's leave [it] to that."- Arne Slot
When questioned about whether the Alexander-Arnold rumors could disrupt his team, the Dutch coach replied that previous transfer speculation about other key players had not impacted his players' performance.
Meanwhile, Slot confirmed that the 26-year-old will play on Sunday in the huge match against rivals Manchester United. He added that Alexander-Arnold is "fully committed" to Liverpool.
