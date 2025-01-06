Vinicius Jr Told Real Madrid Teammate That Valencia Would 'S**t Themselves' In La Liga Clash
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was filmed telling teammate Kylian Mbappe that Valencia would "s**t themselves" in the second half of their dramatic 2-1 win last Friday.
The footage was captured in the tunnel by TV cameras during halftime. At the time, Los Blancos were trailing 1-0 at Estadio de Mestalla. Hugo Duro had given Valencia the lead in the 27th minute, with Real Madrid ending the half frustrated.
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Valencia vs Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As 10 Man Real Madrid Secure Late Win
In the Movistar video filmed before the second half, Mbappe initially told Vinicius, per Sportskeeda, that Real Madrid had to respond with a goal. The Brazilian star then provided his honest response to Mbappe’s comments.
"Of course, when they blow the whistle for fouls. We score a goal, and they s**t themselves. Just a little bit more, a little bit more, and that's it.”- Vinicius Jr
The second half was certainly a memorable one for Carlo Ancelotti's team. First, Jude Bellingham agonizingly struck the post with a spot-kick. Then, Real Madrid was reduced to 10 men when Vinicius was sent off for striking Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the head.
But, just as it seemed like there was no way back for Real Madrid, substitute Luka Modric fired in a goal to give Los Blancos some hope heading into the final stage of the game. The incredible turnaround was completed deep into stoppage time, with Bellingham grabbing the winner in the 96th minute.
With that victory, Real Madrid overtook Atletico Madrid and went two points clear at the top of the La Liga table.
