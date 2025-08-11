Fourth Real Madrid Player Added to Injury List Ahead of First La Liga Game

Real Madrid had a torrid time with injuries in the 2024-25 season. At times, former head coach Carlo Ancelotti was playing two midfielders in his defensive back four due to the long list of casualties. Academy player Raul Asencio was also fast-tracked to the senior team due to injuries.

New head coach Xabi Alonso does not want the same to happen this season, but the list is already starting to grow. Eduardo Camavinga is the latest player to hit the injury list. He is expected to miss the friendly match against WGS Tirol and the opening La Liga game against Osasuna. Four players are now on the injury list heading into the new season.

Eduardo Camavinga Joins Three Other Injured Players

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The French midfielder has suffered a sprained right ankle, picked up in the training session on Sunday per realmadrid.com. He joins Jude Bellingham, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy as players who will miss the start of the season. However, Camavinga's injury is not thought to be serious and is expected to return this month.

Camavinga is yet to make his debut under Xabi Alonso, having struggled with an injury and fitness during the Club World Cup. The midfielder is only 22 and offers plenty of versatility to the team. The problem last season was getting on the field due to injuries, but he is an important player for the club.

Alonso will hope to have him back in training soon, and possibly in contention for the second La Liga game of the season against Real Oviedo on August 24.

