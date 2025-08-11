Agent of Real Madrid Player Speaks Out Over Saudi Pro League Links

Real Madrid may not be in the market to buy this summer after splashing the cash on four new signings. However, they could still let several players leave if the right offers come in. Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, and other players have been mentioned as possible sales this summer.

Austrian defender Alaba is heading into the final year of his contract, and rumors of a move to the Saudi Pro League have emerged. Other clubs are said to be interested in the media, and they are also reporting that he will stay at Real Madrid. The defender's agent, Pini Zahavi, has spoken about his client's stance on the Saudi links.

David Alaba Not Interested In Saudi Arabia Move

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 365Scores portal (Arabic version) contacted Pini Zahavi and asked about the reports around his representative's possible transfer to the Saudi Pro League. The agent rubbished a move away from Real Madrid for David Alaba (h/t Mundo Deportivo).

All the reports circulating about Alaba 's move to the Saudi Arabian Premier League are false. There have been no negotiations or offers made to the player at this time. Pini Zahavi

Zahavi added.

Talk about the player being open to a move to Saudi Arabia isn't true, as there haven't even been any official offers to negotiate. Everything that's been circulated is just rumors. Pini Zahavi

IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Alaba, who turned 33 this summer, has had an unfortunate time with injuries since his arrival at Los Blancos. The previous season he appeared in just 14 games, returning in January after a year on the sidelines with a serious injury. Since then, he has had a couple of niggles that have kept him out of several games.

If Alaba does stay at the club for his final year, he will likely have an injury-free season before moving on a free transfer. Despite coming to the end of his career, he still may have a few years left, and plenty of clubs will be interested in adding him to their team in 2026.

