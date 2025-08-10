Future Real Madrid Sensation Shares Emotions After Scoring on Senior Debut

Real Madrid took part in a recent behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against La Liga 2 side Leganes. The game finished 4-1 to Los Blancos, featuring an interesting starting line-up, and also saw Dani Carvajal captain the side after a long lay-off with an injury.

Xabi Alonso also gave a start to young academy prospect Thiago Pitarch. The 18-year-old midfielder scored on his first appearance in the senior team and is said to have impressed the Spanish head coach.

Pitarch has Spanish citizenship, but could also choose to play for Morocco at the international level. The Castilla player took to Instagram after the game to express his delight at making his debut for the first team.

Very happy to have fulfilled a dream - my debut in the 1st team of the best club in the world, and my goal. A day I will never forget.



It’s an honor to have been able to live this experience surrounded by the best, I’ll keep working and giving everything for this shirt so that better things will come.



Thanks to my family for always being with me, also to my friends and colleagues because without them none of this would have happened.



We keep preparing the pre-season so it’ll be a very nice year. Hala Madrid. Thiago Pitarch

Pitarch scored the final goal of the game for the white team, after Brahim Diaz, Dean Huijsen, and Eder Militao had all scored for Real Madrid.

The Young Player Could Travel to Austria

The 18-year-old's performance in the game, and those during his time in the youth setup, have meant he could be in line to travel with the squad to Austria. Real Madrid face WSG Tirol on August 12, the final pre-season game before the new season begins.

He could likely join up with head coach Álvaro Arbeloa and the Castilla squad, ready for the new season. A good season in the youth academy could see him in the thoughts of Alonso next season.

