Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Confirmed Starting Lineup As Luka Modric Misses The Super Cup Semi-Final
Real Madrid take on Mallorca today in the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. The winner will face Barcelona on January 12.
One name not in the matchday squad for today's game is Luka Modric. The Croatian is suffering from a viral infection and hopes to recover for the final if Real Madrid beats Mallorca.
Starting eleven:
1. Courtois
17. Lucas V.
14. Tchouameni
22. Rüdiger
23. Mendy
8. Valverde
6. Camavinga
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
7. Vini Jr.
9. Mbappé.
Davia Alaba Returns, But Will He Feature?
Great news for Real Madrid is the return of defender David Alaba. Out for over 12 months with a knee injury, he will be on the bench for the Mallorca game.
We might not see him during the game, but it's another boost for Carlo Ancelotti to be able to select him for the matchday squad.
Carlo Ancelotti has the benefit of Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, Rodrygo, and Aurelien Tchouameni being able to rest on Monday in the Copa del Rey.
