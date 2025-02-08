Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For The Madrid Derby
Real Madrid takes on Atletico in a huge La Liga clash, with one point separating the two teams at the top of the standings.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti had huge defensive issues for the Madrid Derby, with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger the latest injured players.
The Italian has chosen the young Raul Asencio to partner midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni at center back and Lucas Vazquez at right back.
Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe are back in the starting XI after missing the Copa del Rey win over Leganes. Eduardo Camavinga is back from an injury but is starting on the bench.
Real Madrid Starting Eleven vs Atletico:
1. Courtois
17. Lucas V.
14. Tchouameni
35. Asencio
20. Fran García
19. Ceballos
8. Valverde
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
9. Mbappé
7. Vini Jr.
