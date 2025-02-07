Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of The Madrid Derby In La Liga
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said, "Both teams are fighting to win the championship; it will be an even and competitive match." ahead of the Madrid derby on Saturday.
Ancelotti's team is one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and four points ahead of Barcelona. A win for Los Blancos would give them a small cushion over their city rivals.
Here are all the key quotes per Real Madrid, from Ancelotti's Espanyol vs Real Madrid pre-match press conference.
It will be a very important match for both teams, who are fighting to win the competition. The derby is a special match, as always. We are playing against a very strong rival who is doing very well. It will be a competitive, even, and hard-fought game.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On the importance of the match
Ancelotti: We need the three points because they are important in La Liga. We haven't played our best against strong opponents, but tomorrow is a match to get the three points.
Q: On how to handle the pressure of the derby
Ancelotti: It’s a difficult game, but these are the games we like to be in. There’s a lot of pressure, but it’s a game that everyone will watch. It will be very competitive and a football spectacle in which we are the protagonists. We have to suffer and fight with the team. These are the games that we have to celebrate or suffer a little when they end.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 5 Classic Madrid Derby Matches In La Liga
Q: On preparation for the derby
Ancelotti: Those who played the cup match did some recovery work yesterday with a bit of gym and swimming. Those who didn’t play did some intensity work. Today we did some tactics. Tomorrow we will watch the videos, today we watched the videos about the rival and tomorrow I will propose the strategy to the players. Tonight we will put on the television to relax.
Q: On Tebas' words
Ancelotti: Before such an important match, I wouldn't like to touch on this subject. Tebas can rest easy because nobody has lost their mind here. We have only asked for an explanation to improve a system that, from what I hear, nobody is happy with. The others are not happy because they think it is a system that favors Real Madrid, but when Madrid wants to change the system, the others want to reject it.
MORE: Barcelona Legend Gerard Pique Fires Shots At Real Madrid As Iker Casillas Defends Former Club
Q: On defensive support from forwards
Ancelotti: It’s not a problem for the four forwards. We have to fix when we press and when we go back in a block. It’s a single thought, and we want to fix it, especially in this type of game. Tomorrow is very important because we play against one of the best teams in terms of this aspect.
Q: On Valverde's versatility
Ancelotti: We are worried about players getting injured. Valverde always wants to play. Because of the injuries we have, I'd put him as a pivot or right back. It happened in the Cup match because Lucas had a small problem.
Q: On Mbappe and his weight in the team
Ancelotti: He has arrived in very good shape and humble. He has never asked where to play or when to take a penalty or a free kick. He has needed time to adapt to the team and his characteristics. However, the data is there because he has scored 22 goals. He is doing very well, as everyone expected.
Q: On Rodrygo's role
Ancelotti: Rodrygo has played an important role in the 60 goals and in the team. He is a player with a lot of quality, like the others. To find balance, I don't have to take off one, two, three, or four forwards. I can find more balance by taking off the four and putting in four other midfielders. They would press harder, but they wouldn't be able to score 60 goals.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Brazilian Starlet Endrick Continues To Shine Despite Limited Opportunities
Real Madrid Players Past And Present React To Los Blancos Legend Marcelo's Retirement
Real Madrid Accelerates Interest In Liverpool And Arsenal-Linked Midfielder
Gonzalo Garcia Names Kylian Mbappe And Real Madrid Legend As Idols After Copa del Rey Heroics