Real Madrid Fans Outraged By Viral Image of Kylian Mbappe [Photo]
Kylian Mbappe has angered Real Madrid fans by posting a photo on Instagram featuring a shisha hookah in the background.
The image features Mbappe and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi playing video games. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed the device, with one suggesting, per Forbes, that the French forward was laughing at Real Madrid by smoking on his days off.
MORE: Real Madrid Forward Kylian Mbappe Dropped From France Squad In Shock Decision
Another Los Blancos supporter wrote, "This guy is unnecessary at Real Madrid. He doesn't give you anything at all. I hope they sell him in January."
You can see the image below. It should be noted that there is no proof that used the shisha hookah identified in the photo.
Despite the criticism, many fans stood by Mbappe. One posted, "True Madrid fans still believe in you, bro," while another wrote, "We still believe in you, bro, Hala Madrid."
It's been a difficult start to life at Real Madrid for Mbappe. Recently, it has been reported that the 25-year-old doesn't like playing in the position he currently plays for the club. It's said that Mbappe wants to play on the left wing, but that position is occupied by Vinicius Jr.
The goals have also dried up for Mbappe, who last scored for Los Blancos against Celta Vigo on October 19. As a result of his form, France manager Didier Deschamps left the superstar out of his latest squad.
Meanwhile, L'Equipe correspondent Antoine Simonneau believes there is a "psychological problem in Kylian" Mbappe right now.
Recommended
Young Real Madrid Star Forced To Retire Early Due To Injury
Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe’s Has A Sensational Car Collection, But Here's Why He Can't Drive Any Of Them