Real Madrid Transfer News: Ibrahima Konate, Vitor Reis, Alphonso Davies & More - January 4, 2025
Real Madrid is looking to tie up another deal for a summer free agent while also targeting a long-term Spanish international target.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
- Los Blancos are monitoring a second Liverpool defender, center-back Ibrahima Konate. The 25-year-old is in excellent form this season and would cost a hefty transfer fee, with Liverpool seeing him as unsellable. - Fichajes
- Real Madrid risks missing out on 18-year-old Brazilian defender Vitor Reis, with Premier League side Brighton looking to secure a deal. Brighton is reportedly highly interested and on the verge of making a bid, with his current club, Palmeiras, reluctant to sell. - The Athletic
- Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has handed Real Madrid a boost, with reports suggesting he is ready to leave his current club. Los Blancos and other top teams have been linked with the Spanish international for the last 18 months, and Carlo Ancelotti could make a move in the summer transfer window. - Guillem Balague
- Real Madrid reportedly has a contract agreement in place for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The Canadian's contract expires in six months, and the Bavarian club is doing all they can to convince him to sign a new contract. - AS
The latest Real Madrid transfer news
