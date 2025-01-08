Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Opponents For Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 Revealed

Los Blancos overcame Deportiva Minera to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Danny Wolstanholme

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid will face fellow La Liga side Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. The game will be played between January 14 and 16.

Los Blancos advanced to the Round of 16 after comfortably overcoming Deportiva Minera 5-0 on Monday.

The last time Real Madrid faced Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey was in 2017. They met in the quarter-finals and played over two legs. Ultimately, Celta Vigo progressed with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Real Madrid players holding up the Copa del Rey trophy
IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid has won the Copa del Rey 20 times, with their most recent triumph coming in the 2022/23 season. On the other hand, Celta Vigo has never claimed the trophy, although they have finished as runners-up on three occasions.

Full Copa del Rey Round of 16 Draw

Pontevedra CF vs Getafe

Ourense CF vs Valencia

Almeria vs Leganes

Elche vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Club vs CA Osasuna

