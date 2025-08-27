Real Madrid Players React to Lucas Vázquez Singing for Bayer Leverkusen

Former Real Madrid player Lucas Vázquez found a new club this past week, joining German side Bayer Leverkusen. He heads in the opposite direction of Los Blancos' head coach, Xabi Alonso, who was the coach of the side until last season, with Erik ten Hag now at the helm.

Vázquez's contract at Real Madrid ended after the Club World Cup, and he took some time to decide his future. Despite offers from Saudi Arabia and La Liga, he chose Leverkusen and will continue to play at a high level at the age of 34.

Lucas Vazquez signs with Bayer 04 until 2027! ⚫️🔴#VamosVazquez pic.twitter.com/FXMawplSeM — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 26, 2025

After his announcement on August 26, players with whom Vazquez had played during his 10-year spell in the Madrid senior team reacted to the news, including some Real Madrid legends.

Toni Kroos, Fran Garcia, Marcelo, and Others Congratulate Vazquez

Toni Kroos, Marcelo, and Dani Carvajal were just a few players who had played alongside Lucas Vázquez, and all had special messages for the former midfielder/defender.

Good luck, my friend!!! Looking forward to hearing you speak in German. Toni Kroos

Good luck my friend Thibaut Courtois

Vazquez won 19 trophies with Real Madrid during his ten seasons, including five Champions League winners' medals and four La Liga titles. He had worn the captain's armband, one of the most prestigious honours that not many players get to achieve at the white club. He also spent eight years in the academy, playing for the C and B teams.

My discussions with the management confirmed what I've been told - the club are absolutely focused on winning, are hungry and they are aiming for the biggest targets," he said in a statement. That mindset coincides with my ideas and I'm looking forward to striving for more success at Leverkusen. Lucas Vazquez

The 34-year-old got emotional during his farewell ceremony at Los Blancos, having spent most of his career at the club. He was also capped nine times by Spain and is one of the most beloved players by fans and fellow players. He signed a two-year contract with Leverkusen and may be in the squad for this weekend's game against Werder Bremen.

