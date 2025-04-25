Real Madrid Release Statement Regarding Rumors Of Copa del Rey Final Boycott
It's been a crazy few hours the night before Real Madrid meet Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. After canceling Carlo Ancelotti's press conference and training and deciding not to attend the official dinner, rumors began to swirl.
Spanish media outlets were suggesting Los Blancos may not take part in the final on April 26. It was said unless the club received an apology from the RFEF and a change of the appointed officials for the game after comments regarding the club in their press conference earlier.
MORE: Real Madrid Releases Official Statement Amid Copa del Rey War With Referees
The RFER confirmed in their own statement that the officials would stay the same for the game, resulting in rumors that Los Merengues would be flying home and not facing their rivals in the final.
Real have responded to those rumors with a second statement via the Real Madrid website.
In light of the rumours that have arisen in the last few hours, Real Madrid C.F. communicates that our team never considered refusing to play tomorrow's final.- Club Statement
Our club understands that the unfortunate and inappropriate statements from the referees appointed for this match, made 24 hours before the final, cannot tarnish a sporting event of global importance that will be watched by hundreds of millions of people and also out of respect also for all the fans who are planning to travel to Seville, and for all those who are already in the Andalusian capital.
Real Madrid understands that football's values must prevail, despite the hostility and animosity that has today once again been shown against our club, by the referees appointed for the final.
It's great news for fans who will see the third El Clásico of the season, the previous two going the way of Barcelona. The soccer rivalry is one of the most watched across the globe, and with it being a final, it has even more of a high profile around the game.
