Real Madrid's Legal Team Preparing Official Statement Demanding Apology From Spanish Referees (Report)
Reports from Spanish News outlet El Chiringito TV suggest that Florentino Perez, Real Madrid President, and his legal team are preparing a statement to demand apologies from the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation).
Ahead of the Copa Del Rey final that would see a Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona on April 26 at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla, Los Blancos are set to cancel open training, all press conferences, and the club dinner scheduled today following the recent comments from the referee's team in a press conference earlier.
MORE: Real Madrid Cancel Press Conference And Training Ahead of Copa Del Rey Final
The club is now reportedly seeking an apology from the referees as well as for them to be changed ahead of the final. However, the Spanish Federation did not approve this demand from Florentino Perez. Therefore, Los Merengues could leave Sevilla and not play the final tomorrow.
It is set to be a long night in Seville, with it uncertain if the game will go ahead tomorrow between the two rivals.
