Real Madrid Squad List Reveals 11 First-Team Players Missing For Copa Del Rey Game

Alvaro Arbeloa will take charge of his first Real Madrid game as the senior team head coach. They face Albacete in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on January 14, aiming to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The squad list was announced on the day of the game, and both expected and unexpected absentees were included.

Players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy were known to be injured and out of the game. Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Antonio Rudiger have also been ruled out of the game due to injuries and are getting some much-needed rest. Of course, Brahim Diaz is still on international duty with Morocco at AFCON.

In addition to those seven names, four other players will not travel to Castile-La Mancha to face Albacete at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Alvaro Carreras, and Thibaut Courtois have all stayed in Madrid. They have taken part in training, but with the tough start to 2026 and nearly two games a week on the horizon, Arbeloa has decided to rest some of his big names.

It means we will see a very different side to the first three games of 2026 against Albacete, which is a risk, as they have already knocked out La Liga side Celta Vigo.

Arbeloa to lean on academy players in Copa del Rey

Given that so many first-team players are unavailable, Arbeloa has called up several academy players. They are all names he is familiar with from his time as their head coach. Some of those could start the game, and many will almost certainly appear from the bench.

The one player who could start due to injuries is Joan Martinez. The center-back is highly touted in the academy and could have appeared much more, but a long-term injury kept him out most of last season. The 18-year-old could start alongside an experienced Dani Carvajal and David Alaba.

David Jiménez and Jorge Cestero both made appearances in the last round against CF Talavera. The former could start on the bench, but Cestero could. However, getting minutes under the belt for Arda Guler feels important, as he has been a little out of form.

Midfielders Manuel Angel and Palacios are also in the squad, and they also have the chance to come off the bench with limited first-team options.

