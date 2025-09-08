Teammates Praise Real Madrid Star Aurélien Tchouaméni After Turning Form Around

The focus has been on the four new Real Madrid signings since Xabi Alonso's arrival as head coach this summer. However, the Spaniard has helped improve the form of several current squad members, none more so than midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The Frenchman struggled massively last season, not helped by being moved to center-back to cover injuries for the majority of the season. At times, he was met by whistles from the home fans, which seemed unfair as most of the team was not playing brilliantly at the time.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Things have changed drastically, as the 25-year-old has been one of Real Madrid's best players under Alonso. Moved back into his midfield position, the Frenchman has brought calmness and composure in front of the back four. Through all the struggles, Tchouaméni has never listened to the noise.

French Teammates Praise Aurélien Tchouaméni

The Frenchman has been pivotal in the first three La Liga games this season. He has the second-highest ball recovery rate (7) and the tenth-highest pass accuracy rate (92.3) in La Liga. Speaking back in March, he mentioned hearing negative comments about his performance (h/t Marca).

We hear the criticism, but there's a difference between hearing it and listening to it. Aurélien Tchouaméni

La 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗫𝗫𝗟 d’Aurélien Tchouameni 🇫🇷 face à l’Ukraine 🔥



De retour dans le bon 👏



🎥 @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/rPte16q1yj — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) September 7, 2025

He has taken his impressive form from Real Madrid to his national team, where he is rated as one of the best players on the field against Ukraine. His players are under no illusion about how important he is and what he offers on the pitch.

We feel compatible, we support each other, and he's easy to play with. Manu Koné

Tchouaméni focuses more on long passes and controlling the pace. Manu prefers to play under pressure; he's not afraid . The two complement each other perfectly. Right now, they form the best duo. Alassane Plea

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The French midfielder looks to be a mainstay in the team for Xabi Alonso. If he keeps playing at this high level, he could help Los Blancos win back the titles they lost last season.

The Latest Real Madrid News, Transfer Rumors & More

