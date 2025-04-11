Two Clubs Have Sold Out Their Allocation For The FIFA Club World Cup
The first-ever FIFA Club World Cup takes place this summer, with the tournament played in the United States between June and July.
The competition will follow the same setup as the traditional World Cup involving 32 nations every four years, this time with 32 domestic clubs competing for the prize, one of which is Real Madrid.
Marca have reported that Real Madrid and Boca Juniors are the two teams that have sold all their allocations for their three group-stage games.
Los Blancos are well-known across the globe, especially in North America. Argentina side Boca Juniors are also a huge club with a massive fan base alongside fellow domestic rivals River Plate, who is also in the tournament.
Carlo Ancelotti's side play their three group games in Miami, Charlotte, and Philadelphia, with the former a hot spot for Rea Madrid fan bases.
The Spanish champions have seen their grip slip on their La Liga and Champions League crowns in the last week. Despite being in the Copa del Rey final, the Club World Cup could be the last chance for a major trophy this season if things don't turn around.
