Two Clubs Have Sold Out Their Allocation For The FIFA Club World Cup

🚨 Real Madrid will get €145m from FIFA if they win the Club World Cup in July.



How the money will be distributed:



• Real Madrid's participation: €35m

• 3 wins in the group stage: €6m

• Ro16: €7m

• Quarter-final: €12m

• Semi-final: €20m

• Final: €28m

• Winner: