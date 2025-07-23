Which Real Madrid Player Will Win the Fight for Kylian Mbappe's No. 9 Jersey?

Most of the Real Madrid squad are enjoying some much-needed downtime with friends and family. However, preparations for the 2025-26 season are well underway.

One of those is the announcement of the new squad numbers. Three of the four new signings have been assigned their squad numbers for next season, with Franco Mastantuono receiving his upon official signing on August 14, when he turns 18.

The departure of Luka Modric after the Club World Cup made the No. 10 jersey available, which is expected to be worn by Kylian Mbappe. The striker has always had a preference for the number, the jersey he wears for the French national team.

That will free up his No. 9 jersey, which he wore in his debut season. Usually worn by a forward, two players are reportedly looking to pull on the famous number during the 2025-26 season.

According to AS, Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick are the names fighting to wear the No. 9 shirt. Endrick looked set to be the favorite before the Club World Cup. However, Garcia's form, which saw him pick up the tournament's golden boot, is now in the driving seat.

Garcia, who has been linked with a move away, is said to want to stay, with Xabi Alonso also considering him a good backup to Mbappe. Los Blancos were reportedly looking for a new striker, but Garcia may have the hierarchy closing their wallet.

