Will Kylian Mbappe Start For Real Madrid In The Copa del Rey Final Against Barcelona?
Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final later, and they are looking to add a third piece of silverware this season. Aside from the drama surrounding the referees, the other news fans were waiting for was whether Kylian Mbappe would start.
The Frenchman has been battling an ankle issue he picked up in the Champions League against Arsenal. It resulted in him missing the last two games, although he was suspended for the first against Athletic Club.
AS reported yesterday that Mbappe would take a late fitness test to see if he can start the game. If he can't, he will be on the bench, with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo starting up front.
There have been rumblings from the fanbase that since Mbappe's arrival, things have not looked the same on the field. If he does not start, it may not be seen as a big deal, winning their last two games 1-0 during his absence.
He is the team's leading scorer with 32 goals in all competitions during the 2024-25 season. Several of those have been game-winning; without him, they would be in a worse position. If he does play in the final, Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping for a team performance to beat their rival Barcelona.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Final
Real Madrid Release Statement Regarding Rumors Of Copa del Rey Final Boycott
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Discusses Referees Amid Real Madrid Chaos