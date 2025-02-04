Alphonso Davies Signs Long-Term Bayern Munich Contract Ending Real Madrid's Pursuit
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been on Real Madrid's radar for a while. The Canadian's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season and Los Blancos wanted to wrap up his signature on a free transfer.
Davies, however, has signed a new deal with Bayern until 2030, pouring cold water over Los Blancos speculations.
Blessed with tremendous pace and creativity, Davies is one of the best in the world in his position and now looks set to continue his career for the Bavarians.
Speaking after extending his contract, Davies said (via Bundesliga):
I am very happy to have extended my contract at this great club. I came to FC Bayern when I was 18 and just wanted to learn as much as possible every day to become one of the best in my position. Now I'm looking forward to another five years together. I’ve already achieved a lot here, but there’s more to come.- Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich's Sporting Director Christoph Freund said:
Alphonso Davies has become one of the best players in the world in his position at Bayern and has attracted a lot of interest. The fact he wants to continue here with us shows Bayern’s status in international football and that Alphonso has found his sporting home in Munich.- Christoph Freund
Davies joined Bayern from Canadian club Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019 and has so far made 220 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing 34 assists. He has won 15 trophies with the Bavarians, including one UEFA Champions League and five Bundesliga titles.
