Liverpool Star Agrees Personal Terms With Real Madrid Ahead Of Summer Transfer (Report)
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid ahead of a move this summer, with the Englishman looking further and further away from committing his future to the Premier League side.
The right-back has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time, and with his contract at Liverpool set to expire at the end of the season, Los Blancos is free to negotiate with the player.
Alexander-Arnold is from Liverpool and came through the club's academy, meaning it would be a real coup for Real Madrid to convince him that he should leave the Premier League champions-elect.
MORE: Real Madrid Reportedly Decide To Buy $65 Million Premier League Starlet This Summer
A report from Sacha Tavolieri for Sky Sport Switzerland claims that the 26-year-old has already agreed on personal terms with Real Madrid, and is set to sign a five-year deal that will see him earn a salary of $16.2m.
That is thought to be more than $4m greater than what he currently earns at Liverpool. The Reds have repeatedly attempted to reopen negotiations to keep Alexander-Arnold at the club, but the move to Spain is looking very likely.
It is a delicate situation for Liverpool as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract this summer.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Premier League Star's Move To Real Madrid At An 'Advanced' Stage
Real Madrid: Roundup of Los Blancos Players on International Duty - March 24
Spanish Singer Mar Lucas Praises Her Close Friend Vinicius Jr
Liverpool Player Directs Subtle Jab to Arda Guler After On-Field Confrontation