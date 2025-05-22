Nico Williams Will Not Join Real Madrid as Report Reveals Major Deciding Factors
Real Madrid have already confirmed one signing in center-back Dean Huijsen, and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to join. While the focus has been on the backline, could the Spanish side shift its attention to the attack and, more importantly, another Spaniard?
Athletic Club forward Nico Williams is the latest name to emerge on a growing list of potential targets. The Spanish international has been linked with Barcelona in the past, but a move never came together.
Despite the rumor of Real Madrid being keen on Williams, Bernabeu Digital reports that the 22-year-old isn't likely to leave Athletic Club this summer.
The report claims that Williams may be intrigued by the idea of playing for Real Madrid, but his current plan is to stay with Athletic Club for at least one more season and compete in the UEFA Champions League with the red-and-white side.
Moreover, the fierce competition from Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe on the left wing has him seriously weighing whether a move to Madrid would be the right step for his career, per Bernabeu Digital.
It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid decide to bookmark this interest and pursue it after incoming manager Xabi Alonso has one year with the attack, and whether one of Vinicius or Mbappe might consider leaving.
