Real Madrid Place £75M-Rated Everton Defender On Shortlist To Bolster Defense
Real Madrid are fully focused on the 2024-25 season, but they’re also keeping an eye on the summer transfer window and how they can strengthen the squad.
The Spanish side seem set on getting younger on defense, as Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao are starting to show signs of wear and tear. After having success with Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos have an English player on their shortlist of defenders.
As a result, the Daily Mail reports that Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite as part of their plans for the summer transfer window.
Carlo Ancelotti gave Jarrad Branthwaite his Everton debut, so it makes sense that the Italian manager would want a player he's familiar with. Plus, Branthwaite is still in his early 20s and could be a key part of the young core for the reigning UEFA Champions League winners.
Real Madrid have put together a shortlist that includes left-sided center back Jarrad Branthwaite, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, who has a £50 million release clause.
Branthwaite is valued at around £75 million by Everton, who turned down offers of about £50 million from Manchester United last summer. Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all been keeping an eye on his development.
Though the 22-year-old is under contract until 2027, Everton has yet to begin talks about a new deal. The Friedkin Group, owners of the club, are planning to invest in Everton's squad this summer, with a significant turnover expected.
However, they may also need to sell players to stay within the limits of the Profit and Sustainability Regulations.
