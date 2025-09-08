Real Madrid Players' Stance Helped Manchester United's Andre Onana Decision (Report)

While most European transfer windows closed on September 1, teams in a few other countries can still conduct business for a little longer. One of these was in Turkey, where the summer window does not shut until September 11.

With the international break going on, it's hard to get deals done, but Super Lig side Trabzonspor look to have completed a deal for a Premier League goalkeeper. Manchester United stopper Andre Onana looks to be near a move that would see him sign on loan until the end of the 2025-26 season.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The Cameroon international was expected to depart this summer, but with limited options, there was some concern that he might stay in Manchester. However, according to Defensa Central,, a decision from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin paved the way for Onana to move to Trabzonspor.

Andriy Lunin's Decision to Stay in Madrid Prompts Andre Onana Move

According to a report from Defensa Central, the Turkish team Trabzonspor approached Real Madrid regarding the availability of backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. However, the Ukrainian's decision to stay at the club for the time being resulted in the Black Sea Storm pivoting to Onana.

IMAGO / Middle East Images

There were also reports that the Red Devils were interested in signing Lunin, as well as other Premier League teams. In the end, Manchester United signed Belgium's Senne Lammens, a player whom Los Blancos' No. 1, Thibaut Courtois, is very highly regarded.

Onana, who signed from Inter Milan in 2023 for $65.2 million (£43.8 million), has struggled since his arrival. The 29-year-old has made several mistakes, leading to him being dropped for the start of the season. The new signing meant Onana could leave, and he will aim to return to form in Turkey.

Lunin's decision to stay at Madrid was a boost for Xabi Alonso. If anything were to happen to Courtois, they have a backup who could easily become a No. 1, as evidenced by the interest from top clubs. In a World Cup year, Lunin will hope to get some playing time to make the squad if his country qualifies.

