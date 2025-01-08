Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Said To Be Romantically Involved With Spanish Singer
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham tries to be a private man. However, as a Los Blancos player, that can be tricky, and a recent report is suggesting that they believed he could have a new romance blossoming.
According to Marca, The Englishman could be romantically involved with Spanish singing sensation Aitana.
The rumor was sparked after they started following each other on Instagram and other social media platforms. Bellingham has liked several of the singer's posts, including some past ones, and Aitana has done the same.
Aitana Recently Attended Real Madrid Game
Another huge piece of evidence was that Aitana recently attended a Real Madrid game in October. The picture of the former MTV Europe Music Award winner shows she has some interest in Real Madrid.
In December, Jude Bellingham was rumored to be dating Dutch model Laura Celia Valk after she was spotted attending Los Blanco's games. However, Valk denied any romantic involvement with the English international.
Aitana was due to perform two concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu in November and December 2024. However, they were postponed due to the ongoing complaints about the noise level from locals.
If the back-and-forth between Bellingham and Aitana continues, expect more gossip until either party confirms or denies the rumors.
