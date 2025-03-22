Real Madrid Urged to Pursue Serie A Standout as Toni Kroos Successor
Real Madrid are in its first season without legendary midfielder Toni Kroos. While the squad has performed admirably without him, one former player has the perfect replacement for the German.
The Spanish side's major signing last summer was Kylian Mbappe and while he didn't cost a transfer fee, the Frenchman does command substantial wages. As a result, this summer could be where Real Madrid does some spending.
MORE: Xabi Alonso Likely To Stay At Bayer Leverkusen Despite Real Madrid Links
If Los Blancos can splurge, Alvaro Benito, who played for Real Madrid from 1995 to 2022, recommended a player he describes as "a cannon" and believes would be the perfect fit to replace Kroos at the club.
During the Carrusel Deportivo broadcast on Cadena SER of Spain's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the Nations League, the commentator openly expressed his admiration for Tijjani Reijnders. The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder, who currently plays for AC Milan, stood out to him during the match (via MARCA).
You won't touch [Jude] Bellingham, but in either of the two positions, you can take anyone out.- Alvaro Benito
Reijnders has repeatedly mentioned that he always looked up to Andres Iniesta, a player Real Madrid supporters are familiar with after years of clashes with FC Barcelona.
My favorite position on the field? No. 8, of course. Lately, I've been playing higher up, in No. 10, but it's just to cover for some absences. I can participate in building up plays and finishing them... I would like to recover more balls, even though that's not exactly my role.- Tijjani Reijnders
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Why Real Madrid Likely Won't Pursue Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero
Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund Drops Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration and Reveals Why
Real Madrid Find Vinicius Jr's Replacement Amid Saudi Arabia Links
Real Madrid Women's Player Melanie Leupolz Aims Critiszm at Own Club Over Investment
Young Real Madrid Star's Future in Doubt Amid Frustration with Carlo Ancelotti (Report)