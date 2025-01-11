Real Madrid Transfer News: Alphonso Davies, Jorrel Hato, Dean Huijsen & More - January 11, 2025
Real Madrid is not giving up on the signing of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. The Canadian will be a free agent at the end of June, and Los Blancos have offered an impressive deal to convince him to move to Spain.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
- Real Madrid are said to have offered Alphonso Davies a lucrative contract to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The five-year contract is worth $20 million annually, and the salary is around $331,000 weekly. Los Blancos has said that this is their final offer and that they will not enter a bidding war.- Cadena SER
- Real Madrid could make a January bid for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, with Manchester City lurking. The La Liga champions have been impressed and could sign the Spanish center-back and loan him back to the Premier League side. - Fichajes
- Chelsea is said to be ahead of Real Madrid in the race for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old has been on Los Blancos' radar for several months, and they see him as the future after Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. - CaughtOffside
