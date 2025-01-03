Real Madrid Transfer News: William Saliba, Diogo Dalot, Dean Huijsen & More - January 3, 2025
Real Madrid have been linked with numerous center-backs from the Premier League, including a record-breaking transfer of an Arsenal defender.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
- Real Madrid continue to be linked with Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as a backup option to the failure to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Red Devils would want around $62 million, which would be too much of an asking price for Los Blancos. - The ipaper
- Real Madrid continues to monitor young Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old has represented Spain at the U21 level and is one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.. - ESPN
- In the summer, Los Blancos could offer over $100 million for Arsenal center-back William Saliba. The 23-year-old is an established French national team starter and has been one of the best players in his position in the last several seasons. A record-breaking bid may take him away from the London club. - London World
- Espanyol agreed to sign Real Madrid center-back Pablo Ramon in January. Espanyol will not pay a transfer fee, with Los Blancos adding a 50% sell-on clause to the contract, something they like to do with young players who depart.- AS
