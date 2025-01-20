Real Madrid CF ON SI

Xabi Alonso Reacts to Real Madrid Links Amid Rumors of Carlo Ancelotti Stepping Down At Season's End

Xabi Alonso has reacted to rumors of potentially replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso has responded about potentially replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The ex-Los Blancos midfielder has done a phenomenal job with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

He has been tipped as Ancelotti's potential replacement for a while. Now, recent reports have suggested that the Italian manager could step down from his position at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of Leverkusen's UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid and was asked about a potential return to his former club.

Xabi Alonso has been linked with Real Madrid
Speaking to the media, Alonso said (transcription via FLASHSCORE):

I can't tell you anything. We are in the middle of the season and all clubs have big objectives. Over the years, time passes, but the affection (between Real Madrid and I) endures. That relationship is unforgettable, and we are grateful for it because the bond is very strong.

Xabi Alonso

Alonso further recalled his time as a Los Blancos player and claimed that the rumors don't bother him. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner said:

It was a very beautiful period as a player, they were very intense years. We struggled to get what we wanted and it was a great celebration when we got it. (The rumours) don't bother me, it doesn't surprise me and I'm prepared for it. It's an honour to be mentioned but I'm worried about the match against Atleti, we've got enough on our plate.

Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso in action for Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso made 231 appearances for Real Madrid during his playing career. He scored six goals and provided 31 assists for Los Blancos before moving to Bayern Munich. Alonso won one UEFA Champions League, One La Liga, one Supercopa de Espana, and two Copa del Rey titles with Real Madrid between 2009 and 2014.

