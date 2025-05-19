Liberty Softball Makes History, Upsets No. 1 Texas A&M in NCAA Regional
Almost a year ago to the day, Liberty softball was one out away from making its first-ever Super Regional appearance.
Leading 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Georgia Bulldogs scored twice to walk it off, and the Flames left Athens with nothing but heartbreak.
Refined in 2025, winning the Conference USA title, the Flames headed to Regionals and stunned the nation in the first round. First, they sent the top-seed Texas A&M to the loser's bracket on Saturday and then pulled off the upset of the century and eliminated the Aggies on Sunday night.
No No.1 seed has ever failed to make it out of the Regionals until now.
The Aggies, who were highly favored by many to win the Women’s College World Series, prematurely ended their season.
In the winner-take-all, if-necessary game, everything was on the line for the Flames to avoid that familiar heartbreak and make program history. Down by three, Rachel Roupe and Savannah Jessie came from behind and rose to the occasion.
Rachel Roupe’s second home run of the day put Liberty on the board and when Texas A&M’s ace Emiley Kennedy entered the game, Savannah Jessie ripped a two-run home run to left field to tie the game. A pitching change to Grace Sparks gave Roupe another opportunity to show her power at the plate, and she sent a three-run home run to left field to take the lead.
Texas A&M threatened in the sixth inning and came within one run, but sophomore Kaylan Yoder was electric in the circle for the save.
With the Aggies working out of the loser’s bracket, they had to beat the Flames twice on Sunday to escape Regionals and move on to the Super Regional round. However, when the foes met in the first of two Regional final games, the drama unfolded in a hurry.
Liberty tied the game 11-11 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and sent the game to extra innings, but failed to come out on top, losing 14-11 in eight innings.
The Flames now await the winner of the Eugene Regional and if the Stanford Cardinal come out victorious, then Liberty will not only have made history in College Station but will also host a Super Regional for the first time in program history