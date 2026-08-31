4 College Softball Programs to Watch This Fall

It has been three months since NCAA softball crowned the Texas Longhorns as back-to-back national champions. Now, it’s time to start prepping for the 2027 season.

This fall, several programs have packed a heavy slate of competition. From conference matchups, professional meetings, and in-state rivals, some of these schedules feel like mid-spring.

Here are fall games to keep an eye on, plus what to expect from the transfers and newcomers of these programs.

Hot off a Women’s College World Series (WCWS) appearance and one of the best seasons in program history with 52 wins, the Cornhuskers are taking no easy routes.

Fall ball on deck. pic.twitter.com/eLj6qkuBFG — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) August 7, 2026

Nebraska will open the fall with a doubleheader against Kansas, then host in-state rivals, the Omaha Mavericks. Matchups between the Cornhuskers and Mavericks are notoriously intense, with a crowd of 2,320 fans setting a record for the highest-attended game in Mavs history on April 26. Nebraska won all games against Omaha last season, but could the Mavericks pull early 2027 bragging rights?

Before closing out the season with two games against South Dakota, the Cornhuskers will face the biggest test of the fall as they head to Kansas City for a battle against the Kansas City Diamonds of the Professional Softball League (PSL).

Though graduating 12 seniors in 2026, the Huskers return 10 standouts from the WCWS team and welcome three transfers and seven freshmen.

Nebraska vs. Kansas- Sept. 26, 12 and 2 p.m. CT, Bowlin Stadium

Nebraska vs. Omaha- Oct. 4, 1 and 3 p.m. CT, Bowlin Stadium

Nebraska vs. Kansas City Diamonds- Oct. 10, 1 p.m. CT, Kansas City

Nebraska vs. Kansas- Oct. 10, 4 p.m. CT, Kansas City

Nebraska vs. South Dakota- Oct. 17, 2 and 4 p.m., Bowlin Stadium

Texas Longhorns

Fresh off two straight national titles, the Longhorns have all eyes on a three-peat. They’ll host five games at Red & Charline McCombs Field before travelling to College Station for an SEC battle against Texas A&M.

With Isa Torres, arguably the hottest pick out of the transfer portal, joining the Longhorns, plus Teagan Kavan and Katie Stewart returning for their senior years, it would be an instant shocker if Texas A&M pulled out a win.

Joining the Aggies this season, though, are pitchers Maddy Azua (Texas State) and Nikki Bodeux (Houston), catcher Kennedy Miller (Arkansas), infielders Atalyia Rijo (Arkansas) and Trinitey Spencer (Texas Tech), and outfielders Maddox McKee (LSU) and Jordee Wilkins (Houston). Four of the newcomers advanced to the NCAA postseason last year, including two that played in the 2026 Women’s College World Series.

Sept. 29, 6 p.m. CT, vs. Murray State College, McCombs Field

Oct. 13, 6 p.m. CT, vs. Texas State, McCombs Field

Oct. 20, 6 p.m. CT, vs. Temple College, McCombs Field

Oct. 27, 6 p.m. CT, vs. McLennan CC, McCombs Field

Oct. 29, 7 p.m. CT, vs. UTSA, McCombs Field

Nov. 6, 7 p.m. CT, at Texas A&M, Davis Diamond

Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Seeded No. 13 in the postseason, the Cowgirls had an early exit from the 2026 season when they fell to Nebraska in the NCAA Lincoln Super Regional. Now, they are set to compete in eight exhibition games in hopes of starting the 2027 season on the right foot.

Finally time for some fall ball 🍁🥎#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/j6f1DBwoXm — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) August 27, 2026

The biggest test for the Cowgirls right away will be when they head to Fayetteville to face Arkansas. The Razorbacks finished No. 4 in the country in 2026 after going 47-13 and earning their first Women's College World Series appearance in program history.

Oklahoma State added five transfers this offseason: pitcher Delainey Everett (Mississippi State), catcher Kennedy Proctor (Utah), and utility players Maddie Hartley (Houston), Payton Kennedy (Ole Miss) and Kendra Lewis (Wisconsin).

Sept. 23, 6 p.m. CT, vs. USAO, Cowgirl Stadium

Sept. 30, 6 p.m. CT, vs. Seminole State, Cowgirl Stadium

Oct. 4, TBD, vs. Wichita State, Wichita, Kan.

Oct. 8, 6 p.m. CT, vs. Oklahoma Christian, Cowgirl Stadium

Oct. 11, TBD, vs. Langston, Langston, Okla.

Oct. 13, 6 p.m. CT, vs. Oklahoma Baptist, Cowgirl Stadium

Oct. 17, TBD, vs. Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark.

Oct. 27, 6 p.m. CT, vs. Murray State, Cowgirl Stadium

Duke Blue Devils

A record-setting season for Duke (43-17) came to an end in the NCAA Super Regionals after the Blue Devils fell to Arkansas. This fall, they’ll begin the journey to get back to the postseason with matchups against North Carolina and South Carolina programs, plus a game against the Florida Vibe of the PSL.

Is it too early to decorate for fall? We don’t think so 🎃



🗞️ https://t.co/GPtHnmEbhl pic.twitter.com/LWGRMESQE0 — Duke Softball (@DukeSOFTBALL) August 31, 2026

With five key players graduating at the end of 2026, transfers Bayle Hunnicutt and Lilly Vallimont now join the team. Duke will have an early opportunity to show the world their new identity, plus potentially reunite with Tyrina Jones, who signed with the Vibe in June and completed her first professional season.

Oct. 3 vs. Appalachian State at Smith Family Stadium

Oct. 4 vs. Elon at Hunt Softball Park

Oct. 10 vs. Charleston Southern

Oct. 11 vs. Coastal Carolina

Oct. 16 vs East Carolina

Oct. 16 vs. Walter State

Oct. 18 vs. Florida Vibe