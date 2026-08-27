Big Ten Conference Announces 2027 Softball Tournament Location

Following one of the best seasons in program history with 52 wins and the first Women’s College World Series appearance since 2013, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Big Ten Tournament May 12-15, 2027.

The Huskers also hosted the conference tournament in 2013 and will become the first team to host the tournament twice since its return in 2013. The Huskers claimed the Big Ten Tournament title in 2022 and 2026 and reached the semifinals in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Since each of the top 10 attendance marks in Nebraska softball history has been set in the last two years at home, and the Huskers were ranked third nationally with an average of 2,780 fans per game in 2026, the Big Ten may have just made one of its best decisions.

No place like it.



This afternoon marked a new attendance record at Bowlin Stadium. pic.twitter.com/VITngRfxus — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 19, 2025

Set at the newly named Rhonda Revelle Field at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., the complex has been updated numerous times since its opening in 2002. The site includes seating for more than 3,000 fans, dugouts with restrooms, a video board, two bullpens, concessions, a ticket booth and a press box.

The stadium’s clubhouse also includes a team locker room and lounge, coaches' offices, and medical facilities.

“We are honored that Nebraska and Bowlin Stadium have been selected as the host site for the 2027 Big Ten Tournament,” head coach Rhonda Revelle said in a press release. “Our staff will take pride in putting on a first-class event. The environment at Bowlin Stadium will be electric.”

The university also plans to utilize the Alex Gordon Training Complex for the Big Ten Tournament. Located behind right field at Bowlin Stadium, the 18,000-square-foot practice space holds numerous practice amenities, like batting cages and a turf field.

Revelle recently signed an extension through 2031 and elevated her coaching staff. Diane Miller was promoted to associate head coach, while Mandie Nocita was boosted to assistant coach. Jordy Frahm and Olivia Ferrell will serve as assistant coaches, while Hannah Coor and Hannah Camenzind will serve as graduate assistants, and Lauren Camenzind as a graduate manager.

Previous Big Ten Softball Tournament Locations

The conference deciding to land in Nebraska in 2027 is a big step up from having Maryland host in 2026. Many were concerned over the quite small Maryland Softball Complex not having enough room to accommodate the press during the regular season, let alone a conference tournament.

Purdue University held the Big Ten Tournament in 2024 at Bittinger Stadium, a facility with a press box that includes media seating, radio and television announcing booths, and a game-day operations area. The field even has television-quality lights to allow for night games.

Nebraska’s renovations certainly allow for a surplus of fans and media members, but not every school in the conference can say the same. The Southeastern Conference recently announced that the city of Madison, Ala., and the greater Huntsville, Ala., area will host the SEC Softball Tournament for the next four years.

Is it time for the Big Ten to move to a permanent location or implement requirements for schools to host conference tournaments?