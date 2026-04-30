5 College Softball Games to Watch This Weekend

The final weekend of the regular season is here, and several games feature heated rivalries and crucial postseason fate.

With several games set to be broadcast on ESPN, here are five matchups you’re not going to want to miss.

No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 6 Texas Longhorns

April 30: SECN

May 1-2: SECN+

A lot is on the line for both of these teams, as they chase each other in the Top 25 rankings and the RPI rankings, and look to get byes in the SEC Tournament. The Longhorns won two out of three games against Georgia last weekend, and the Razorbacks won two against Missouri.

Arkansas’s pitching staff, led by senior Robyn Herron and freshman Payton Burnham, has been a nightmare for batters, but with sluggers like Reese Atwood and Katie Stewart in the Texas lineup, this series could go either way.

Top 10 Tilt



Game day links —>> https://t.co/Q72feBPkvC pic.twitter.com/9daGJcC4Au — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 30, 2026

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies

April 30-May 1: SECN

May 2: ESPN2

While not much is on the line in this series unless the Aggies completely upset the Sooners, history could very well happen this weekend. Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells is one home run away from tying the NCAA single-season record at 37.

No. 9 Florida Gators vs. No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs

April 30-May 1: SECN+

May 2: ESPN

If the Bulldogs want a Regional hosting spot, a series win over the Gators would help tremendously. They’re coming off being swept by the Sooners, though, and may need to dig deep for momentum.

Florida, though, wants to confirm a national seed, and a series sweep would help solidify that. They lost to the Seminoles early last week, but bounced back with a sweep over UCF and got a chance for redemption with a victory over FSU on Tuesday.

No. 8 Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

April 31: ACCNX

May 1-2: ACC Network

The Seminoles have to be perfect this weekend if they want to capture the ACC regular season championship. Currently first in the standings, they will have to share the championship title with Duke if they drop one game against Boston College. If FSU loses the series to the Eagles, Duke will be the outright ACC champions and earn the No.1 seed in the tournament.

The Eagles are 13-35 on the season and 3-18 in ACC play, so a sweep may come easy for Florida State.

No. 18 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels

April 30-May 1: SECN+

May 2: SECN

In a tight race for a regional hosting spot, Mississippi State needs this sweep to be considered. They won the series over LSU last weekend, but Ole Miss also won against Auburn. This in-state rivalry could be make or break.