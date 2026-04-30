5 College Softball Games to Watch This Weekend
The final weekend of the regular season is here, and several games feature heated rivalries and crucial postseason fate.
With several games set to be broadcast on ESPN, here are five matchups you’re not going to want to miss.
No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 6 Texas Longhorns
- April 30: SECN
- May 1-2: SECN+
A lot is on the line for both of these teams, as they chase each other in the Top 25 rankings and the RPI rankings, and look to get byes in the SEC Tournament. The Longhorns won two out of three games against Georgia last weekend, and the Razorbacks won two against Missouri.
Arkansas’s pitching staff, led by senior Robyn Herron and freshman Payton Burnham, has been a nightmare for batters, but with sluggers like Reese Atwood and Katie Stewart in the Texas lineup, this series could go either way.
No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- April 30-May 1: SECN
- May 2: ESPN2
While not much is on the line in this series unless the Aggies completely upset the Sooners, history could very well happen this weekend. Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells is one home run away from tying the NCAA single-season record at 37.
No. 9 Florida Gators vs. No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs
- April 30-May 1: SECN+
- May 2: ESPN
If the Bulldogs want a Regional hosting spot, a series win over the Gators would help tremendously. They’re coming off being swept by the Sooners, though, and may need to dig deep for momentum.
Florida, though, wants to confirm a national seed, and a series sweep would help solidify that. They lost to the Seminoles early last week, but bounced back with a sweep over UCF and got a chance for redemption with a victory over FSU on Tuesday.
No. 8 Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
- April 31: ACCNX
- May 1-2: ACC Network
The Seminoles have to be perfect this weekend if they want to capture the ACC regular season championship. Currently first in the standings, they will have to share the championship title with Duke if they drop one game against Boston College. If FSU loses the series to the Eagles, Duke will be the outright ACC champions and earn the No.1 seed in the tournament.
The Eagles are 13-35 on the season and 3-18 in ACC play, so a sweep may come easy for Florida State.
No. 18 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- April 30-May 1: SECN+
- May 2: SECN
In a tight race for a regional hosting spot, Mississippi State needs this sweep to be considered. They won the series over LSU last weekend, but Ole Miss also won against Auburn. This in-state rivalry could be make or break.
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02