5 College Softball Games to Watch This Weekend

There’s an action-packed weekend of college softball ahead of us, with multiple games set to be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are five games you’re not going to want to miss.

No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 4 Texas Longhorns

April 10 - ESPN2

April 11-12 - ESPN

The highly anticipated annual Red River Rivalry is back, and this three-game series could determine the fate of the SEC standings.

The Sooners swept last season at home, and their offense is on track to give Longhorns’ ace Teagan Kavan and the rest of the bullpen a run for their money in Austin. On a 30-game winning streak, OU improved its home run total to 144 on the season, which is third in NCAA single-season history.

historic homers for your timeline 💣



» Over the Fence presented by VanHoose Fence ❕ pic.twitter.com/6KfwnsVNnt — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 8, 2026

Texas, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back from the series loss against No.1 Alabama. With sluggers like Reese Atwood, Leighann Goode, Katie Stewart, and Kayden Henry in the lineup, don’t be surprised if the score is close.

The last time these two faced, the Longhorns knocked the Sooners down a peg at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). Either way, this matchup will make for good television.

No. 12 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 18 LSU Tigers

April 10-11 - SECN+

April 12 - ESPN

While both teams are off from conference play, this Top 25 matchup can still help either team with seeding when tournament time arrives.

Though the Wildcats won the series against Iowa State last weekend, they were walked off when the Cyclones scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh. LSU had a similar upset, dropping the series finale to Missouri 1-0, after racking up 25 runs in the first two games.

No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs

April 10-12 - SECN+

The Razorbacks have been dominant in the SEC so far, knocking off the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide, but this series against the Bulldogs may be tougher. Mississippi boasts one of the nation’s top pitching staffs, but has tended to be the lowest-scoring in the SEC in 2026.

No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

April 10-12 - B1G+

After a sweep of Rutgers last weekend, the Huskers will continue their 11-1 Big Ten record momentum with a three-game series against Wisconsin. They’ve outscored conference foes 78-28 and have outhit opponents 110-59, with 23 homers and 13 doubles.

Kuszie ropes one down the LF line to bring in Coor.



8-4 'Skers. pic.twitter.com/gacFFOTLv2 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 5, 2026

The Badgers are one to keep an eye on as they are trending toward an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

🔽 6th | BACK OUT IN FRONT! 🤯



It's a five-run sixth for UW!



Wisconsin 7, Loyola Chicago 6 pic.twitter.com/ASf2C8bCx6 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 8, 2026

No. 8 Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

April 10-11 - SEC Network

April 12 - SECN+

Though the Gamecocks lost the series to Tennessee, they came out with one win against the No.11 Lady Vols. Florida, meanwhile, lost a game to Mississippi State last weekend and lost the previous series to Arkansas. They are in need of a conference sweep.