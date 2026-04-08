Softball America Reveals Surprising Tie at No. 1 in SEC Power Rankings

After the Alabama Crimson Tide won the series over the Texas Longhorns, there has been a significant change to Softball America’s SEC Power Rankings headed into week 10.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma ran over Kentucky, while Arkansas’s bats swept Auburn, boosting them up the line.

Will the ranking stay put, or will we see another flip after Oklahoma faces Texas for a three-game series beginning Friday?

Take a look at the Top 5 teams, and visit Softball America for the full list.

Softball America Top 5 SEC Teams

T1. Alabama (Previous Rank: 3)

T1. Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 2)

3. Arkansas (Previous Rank: 4)

4. Florida (Previous Rank: 6)

5. Texas (Previous Rank: 1)

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide showed the world exactly what they are made of when they took down the previously No.1-ranked Texas Longhorns in two slugfests.

After losing the first game on Thursday, Alabama bounced back with a six-run second inning, including a bases-loaded double from Brooke Wells to drive in three runs on Friday.

They kept that momentum rolling on Saturday when Jena Young ripped a three-run home run to lead the team to the series-winning 7-4 victory.

Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten worked tremendously together in the circle, as Briski took the win and Moten threw a strong 5.1 innings, and reentered in the third inning, allowing just three Texas baserunners.

While 36-3 on the season, the Crimson Tide now heads to Auburn for another SEC three-game series.

Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners are knocking on the doorstep of the No.1 spot. With a 12-2 run-rule sweep of Kentucky on Sunday, they extend their winning streak to 30 and improved their home run total to 144 on the season, which is third in NCAA single-season history.

Slugger Kendall Wells ripped her 30th bomb of the year to tie the NCAA and OU program records for home runs in a single season by a freshman. Kasidi Pickering added a grand slam, while Isabela Emerling collected her 11th multi-hit game of the year.

They’ll now battle Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Dominant pitching from Saylor Timmerman and Robyn Herron, combined with three solo home runs from Dakota Kennedy, Atalyia Rijo, and Tianna Bell, led the Razorbacks to a series sweep over Auburn on Sunday.

BY💣B



Tianna Bell hits our third 💣 of the night!



B4 | Arkansas 3, Auburn 1 pic.twitter.com/TXSzbsL1Vx — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 7, 2026

The Hogs have now won six consecutive SEC home series dating back to 2025, and collected their first SEC series sweep since March 2025 over Kentucky.