5 College Softball Games to Watch This Weekend

Conference play continues with several Top-25 matchups. Here are five games you won’t want to miss this weekend.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The No.8 Razorbacks and No.4 Crimson Tide will face off in Tuscaloosa for a three-game series. While Alabama is currently undefeated, Arkansas is 22-2 with 15 of those wins being run-rules. Will Alabama’s offense be able to get hold of Robyn Herron, or will the ace, who holds a 1.79 ERA and is holding opposing hitters to a .151 batting average, hand them their first loss of 2026?

Tennessee Lady Vols vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The undefeated No.1 Lady Vols will face their toughest competition yet this weekend during a three-game SEC series against the No. 12 Bulldogs.

Though Tennessee swept No. 17 LSU in its first SEC series of the season last weekend in Knoxville, Mississippi State is coming into this series having won its last nine games. The Bulldogs’ record entering conference play is their best in program history.

This series very well may see pitchers’ duels. Both teams are among the top five nationally in ERA, hits per seven innings, shutouts, strikeouts per seven innings, fielding independent pitching, and WHIP.

The Lady Vols’ bullpen has combined for 202 strikeouts over 158 innings of work with an ERA of 0.89. They have allowed 22 runs in 25 games with 13 shutouts.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

After the initial RPI rankings placed the No. 2 Red Raiders lower than they wanted, a win over No. 12 Arizona is important for their potential tournament seeding.

Texas Tech is 4-13 all-time against the Wildcats, with three of those wins coming last season after winning the series in Tucson last year before defeating Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament Championship game last May.

The Wildcats will need to shutout down the Red Raiders’ bats, that are top five in the country in batting average (.415), doubles (58), hits (270), homers (53), on-base percentage (.499), RBI (257), scoring (10.50 runs per game), slugging (.773), runs (273) and stolen bases (72).

Two-way Kaitlyn Terry leads the team with a .574 batting average, which is also second best in the country, and has a 1.32 ERA, which is third best in the Big 12.

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The No.5 Gators are another team that hasn’t seen extremely tough competition so far this season. They managed a sweep over Missouri last weekend and will now meet Kentucky, which recently dropped to Auburn.

Ace Keagan Rotchtock has been holding the circle down while Ava Brown recovers from injury. With the sweep over Missouri, Rothrock became the first Florida pitcher to earn all three wins of an SEC series since Hannah Rogers at Ole Miss during the 2011 season. Is it possible she repeats this weekend?

Auburn Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The No.6 Sooners have been far from silent at the plate this season. The offense has hit 108 home runs through 27 games and became the fastest program to 100 homers in a season in NCAA history.

They’ll now open conference play against No. 24 Auburn, marking the first time these programs have faced as SEC foes. The Tigers have struggled in the circle, which may be an advantage for the aggressive bats of the Sooners.

Recommended Links