Florida Softball Coach Tim Walton Provides Update on Ava Brown’s Potential Return

After two weeks without two-way star Ava Brown, Florida’s head coach Tim Walton has provided another update on her injury status.

“There’s no timeline on Ava, so, you know, I don’t expect her back for a couple more weeks at least,” Walton told Andres Rodriguez of WRUF. “The fact that I’m even saying we might get Ava back in a few weeks will tell you the severity of that injury, so the fact that I can say she’s not using crutches; it’s awesome.”

The junior suffered a lower-leg injury at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., against Cal on Feb. 27. She stretched out to make a play at first base and went down in pain, leading her to be carted off the field.

Brown updated fans on social media shortly after, stating she was working hard in physical therapy to get back on the field this season. She has since been seen in the dugout cheering on the Gators with a knee brace on her right leg.

​​“Hi Gator Fans! Although this time is upsetting, I’m pleased to inform you that the news on my injury has come back better than anticipated. With that being said, I’m entering a period of recovery and physical therapy in an attempt to return to the field with my teammates this season. I appreciate all of your love and support. Go Gators forever.”

In the meantime, the Gators have fought through seven games without Brown, who was excelling in the designated hitter position and had thrown 28.1 innings in the circle. Through 20 games, she collected 18 RBIs, 13 runs, and five homers. Prior to the injury, she was leading the NCAA in walks at the plate (24) and ranked second in saves in the circle (3).

The team has since gone 6-1, with one close loss to UCLA, behind Keagan Rothrock, who is holding down the bullpen until Brown returns. SEC play kicked off for the Gators last weekend with a sweep over Missouri. Rothrock became the first Florida pitcher to earn all three wins of an SEC series since Hannah Rogers at Ole Miss during the 2011 season.

Without Brown for the time being, it will be vital that Rothrock stays healthy to keep the No. 8 Gators alive. Head coach Tim Walton admitted before the season began that she is regularly on the injury report.

The Gators now take on Kentucky for a three-game series beginning Friday, before facing the undefeated Tennessee Lady Vols on March 20.

