ACC Preseason Softball Awards Feature 6 Schools

The ACC coaches have spoken, and Florida State is the favorite to win the conference heading into the 2026 season.

The Seminoles received 12 of 15 first-place votes from the league's coaches, the conference announced on Thursday.

Clemson earned one first-place vote and was picked to finish second. Stanford received two first-place votes and was selected to finish third. Virginia Tech followed in fourth, and Duke was selected fifth.

2026 Preseason Softball Coaches Poll and All-ACC Team announced.





2026 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Florida State, 179 (12)

2. Clemson, 173 (1)

3. Stanford, 170 (2)

4. Virginia Tech, 160

5. Duke, 151

6. Virginia, 133

7. North Carolina, 120

8. Georgia Tech, 101

9. California, 88

10. Louisville, 83

11. Notre Dame, 66

12. NC State, 59

13. Pitt, 37

14. Syracuse, 36

15. Boston College, 19

2026 Softball Preseason All-ACC Team

Eleven of the 14 players named to the Preseason All-ACC Team were named to the 2025 All-ACC Softball Team last season. Seven were selected as First-Team All-ACC, while three were named to the second team and one was named to the third team.

Only six of the league's 15 teams were represented on the list with five representatives coming from the Florida State Seminoles. The Duke Blue Devils have three, the Stanford Cardinal and Virginia Cavaliers have two apiece, and Clemson and North Carolina each have one.

According to the league's press release, the Preseason All-ACC Softball Team is voted on by the league's head coaches and consists of 14 players. Each ballot was comprised of five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, a catcher, and either a designated player or utility player.





Noles are picked to win the ACC and an ACC-leading 5⃣ Noles make the Preseason All-ACC Team🍢





Preseason All-ACC Team Infielders

Aminah Vega, Duke

Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State

Isa Torres, Florida State

Jade Hylton, Virginia

River Mahler, Stanford

Preseason All-ACC Team Outfielders

D'Auna Jennings, Duke

Kennedy Harp, Florida State

Sanaa Thompson, North Carolina

Emily Jones, Stanford





She's been named Preseason All-ACC!

Preseason All-ACC Team Pitchers

Ashtyn Danley, Florida State

Jazzy Francik, Florida State

Eden Bigham, Virginia

Preseason All-ACC Team Catcher

Kairi Rodriguez, Duke

Preseason All-ACC Team DP/UTL

Macey Cintron, Clemson





Macey Cintron earns Preseason All-ACC honors, and the Tigers were predicted to finish second in the league.





ACC Well-Represented Nationally

Jaysoni Beachum (Florida State), Macey Cintron (Clemson), Jazzy Francik (Florida State), Kennedy Harp (Florida State), River Mahler (Stanford), Aminah Vega (Duke), and Isa Torres (Florida State) were all named to the USA Softball Top 50 Watch List for the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Six ACC teams are ranked in Softball America's Preseason Top 25.

6. Florida State

9. Clemson

18. Stanford

20. Duke

23. Virginia

24. Virginia Tech

The 2026 season begins Thursday, Feb. 5, with seven of the ACC's teams in action, while the remaining eight teams open the season on Friday, Feb. 6.

