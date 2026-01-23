ACC Preseason Softball Awards Feature 6 Schools
The ACC coaches have spoken, and Florida State is the favorite to win the conference heading into the 2026 season.
The Seminoles received 12 of 15 first-place votes from the league's coaches, the conference announced on Thursday.
Clemson earned one first-place vote and was picked to finish second. Stanford received two first-place votes and was selected to finish third. Virginia Tech followed in fourth, and Duke was selected fifth.
2026 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Florida State, 179 (12)
2. Clemson, 173 (1)
3. Stanford, 170 (2)
4. Virginia Tech, 160
5. Duke, 151
6. Virginia, 133
7. North Carolina, 120
8. Georgia Tech, 101
9. California, 88
10. Louisville, 83
11. Notre Dame, 66
12. NC State, 59
13. Pitt, 37
14. Syracuse, 36
15. Boston College, 19
2026 Softball Preseason All-ACC Team
Eleven of the 14 players named to the Preseason All-ACC Team were named to the 2025 All-ACC Softball Team last season. Seven were selected as First-Team All-ACC, while three were named to the second team and one was named to the third team.
Only six of the league's 15 teams were represented on the list with five representatives coming from the Florida State Seminoles. The Duke Blue Devils have three, the Stanford Cardinal and Virginia Cavaliers have two apiece, and Clemson and North Carolina each have one.
According to the league's press release, the Preseason All-ACC Softball Team is voted on by the league's head coaches and consists of 14 players. Each ballot was comprised of five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, a catcher, and either a designated player or utility player.
Preseason All-ACC Team Infielders
Aminah Vega, Duke
Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State
Isa Torres, Florida State
Jade Hylton, Virginia
River Mahler, Stanford
Preseason All-ACC Team Outfielders
D'Auna Jennings, Duke
Kennedy Harp, Florida State
Sanaa Thompson, North Carolina
Emily Jones, Stanford
Preseason All-ACC Team Pitchers
Ashtyn Danley, Florida State
Jazzy Francik, Florida State
Eden Bigham, Virginia
Preseason All-ACC Team Catcher
Kairi Rodriguez, Duke
Preseason All-ACC Team DP/UTL
Macey Cintron, Clemson
ACC Well-Represented Nationally
Jaysoni Beachum (Florida State), Macey Cintron (Clemson), Jazzy Francik (Florida State), Kennedy Harp (Florida State), River Mahler (Stanford), Aminah Vega (Duke), and Isa Torres (Florida State) were all named to the USA Softball Top 50 Watch List for the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
Six ACC teams are ranked in Softball America's Preseason Top 25.
6. Florida State
9. Clemson
18. Stanford
20. Duke
23. Virginia
24. Virginia Tech
The 2026 season begins Thursday, Feb. 5, with seven of the ACC's teams in action, while the remaining eight teams open the season on Friday, Feb. 6.
