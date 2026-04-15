Arkansas Softball Jumps to No.1 in RPI Standings

The NCAA has released its Rating Percentage Index (RPI) for Division I softball games through April 14.

RPI is a formulaic ranking system used by the selection committee to evaluate teams' resumes for tournament seeding, with a primary emphasis on teams’ Strength of Schedule. It consists of three weighted components: 25 percent team winning percentage, 50 percent opponents' winning percentage, and 25 percent opponents' opponents' winning percentage.

With conference play halfway through, there have been some switch-ups to the rankings. Here’s a look at the Top 10 teams, their Strength of Schedule, and current overall record. To see the full list, visit the NCAA website.

Top 10 Softball RPI Rankings

Arkansas (35-6)- SOS: 1 (Previous Rank: 1) Texas (33-6)- SOS: 5 (Previous Rank: 3) Florida (40-5)- SOS: 9 (Previous Rank: 4) Nebraska (33-6)- SOS: 3 (Previous Rank: 5) Alabama (39-4)- SOS: 19 (Previous Rank: 2) Tennessee (37-6)- SOS: 21 (Previous Rank: 6) Oklahoma (40-4)- SOS: 36 (Previous Rank: 7) UCLA (38-5)- SOS: 33 (Previous Rank: 8) Texas Tech (42-3)- SOS: 63 (Previous Rank: 9) Georgia (31-11)- SOS: 12 (Previous Rank: 10)

Arkansas Razorbacks

With conference wins over Alabama, Florida, Auburn, and Mississippi State, the Razorbacks have claimed the top spot. A walk-off blast from senior Dakota Kennedy grabbed the series win over the then No.5 Gators and solidified Arkansas’ power in the conference.

ARKANSAS WITH THE TOP 5️⃣ SERIES WIN ‼️



No. 9 @RazorbackSB defeats No. 5 Florida in game three, 6-4, to take the series!#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/dHG19pylns — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 29, 2026

Their next hurdle comes with a three-game series against the Oklahoma Sooners, who hold all the offensive power with leaders like Kendall Wells. She leads the league in home runs at 31.

Texas Longhorns

Despite losing two games to Oklahoma and Alabama, the Longhorns have made a case for the No.2 spot. A previous 29-game winning streak with SEC victories over Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Ole Miss has helped their resume, but they’ll now face Georgia for another conference matchup.

when in doubt, Katie Stewart it out 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/DTUbn7ZkMR — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 12, 2026

The reigning national champions have slipped in Softball America’s Top 25 rankings after the losses to the Sooners, but they remain far ahead of Oklahoma in Strength of Schedule.

Florida Gators

A series win over the Tennessee Lady Vols has boosted the Gators massively. They went on to lose games to Arkansas and Mississippi State, but have bounced back with a series sweep over South Carolina.

NO HITTER!!! KEAGAN ROTHROCK!!!



🎥SEC Network pic.twitter.com/qmDtS5kdre — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 11, 2026

The Gators will face Auburn for a three-game series over the weekend, before a mid-week matchup against the 36-7 Florida State Seminoles.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers have been rocking Big Ten play, allowing them to climb back up the RPI list. With a series win over UCLA and sweeps of Rutgers and Wisconsin through March and April, the Cornhuskers are in a great position to be Women’s College World Series (WCWS) contenders.

Stuffed the stat sheet this past weekend.



2-0 / 11.0 IP / 13 K / 1 ER

1 HR / 2 2B / 3 RBI@99jensenalexis → B1G Freshman of the Week 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/aecEhhTaRW — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 13, 2026

Nebraska now faces Minnesota for a three-game series before taking on the 26-8 Omaha Mavericks for a mid-week matchup.