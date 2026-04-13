Softball On SI Reveals 2026 Freshman of the Year Favorites

With about a month of the regular college softball season left, it’s time to make Freshman of the Year predictions.

Several of these rookies have made quite a name for themselves, putting up outrageous numbers, historic feats, and show-stopping moments. It’s hard to believe their careers are just getting started, and who knows what else they’ll accomplish by year four.

Take a look at these five players who are in the running toward adding the biggest accolade to their resume yet.

Kendall Wells being at the top of this list should come as no surprise to anyone. With 31 home runs on the season and counting, the right-handed slugger is on pace to take the NCAA home run record from former OU national champion Jocelyn Alo.

Wells ripped a three-run homer in the Red River Rivalry series against Texas to officially set the NCAA home run record for a freshman. Alo hit 34 home runs in two different seasons, and with 12 games remaining in the regular season, plus the potential postseason run, Wells could make even more history.

Alexis Jensen, Nebraska Cornhuskers

With ace Jordy Frahm in her final collegiate season, two-way threat Jensen has settled in to become the next star of the Cornhuskers.

In the circle, she’s 17-2 with 157 strikeouts with only 23 walks this season for a strikeout-to-walk ratio that ranks fifth in the nation. The lefty was also sitting 13th in the nation entering Sunday's contest, just ahead of Frahm.

At the plate, Jensen is batting .345 with 20 hits, 14 RBIs, and a slugging percentage of .621.

Three up, three down.



E6 | Due up: Jensen, Hoffmann, Bland pic.twitter.com/W9zkBy9pHW — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 1, 2026

Vic Moten, Alabama Crimson Tide

Paired with junior Jocelyn Briski, Vic Moten has been a force on the mound for the 39-3 Crimson Tide. She’s 21st in the league with an ERA of 1.64, appearing in 20 games with 15 starts. The righty has secured 121 strikeouts across 93 innings pitched.

In the opening weekend of the season alone, she went 3-0 with just two runs allowed with 19 strikeouts. She then went on to throw a combined no-hitter with Braya Hodges against Villanova.

Kai Minor, Oklahoma Sooners

Patty Gasso walked into the 2026 season with one of the best freshman classes in the nation, and they have surely shown us that they deserve that title. Alongside Wells, Kai Minor has been a staple in the Sooners’ lineup.

Minor is currently eighth in the league with a batting average of .496. With 46 runs, 57 hits, and 30 RBIs, she leads the team with 20 multi-hit games.

Hinde showed the softball world her talents right from the start. She began the season with a 14-game on-base streak and an eight-game hitting streak. She’s currently hitting .340 with six homers, 35 hits, and 29 RBIs. The infielder also carries a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000.